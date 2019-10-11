The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, run through a bunch of Easter eggs you might have missed in Pixar Animation’s surprisingly great sequel Toy Story 4. Plus, watch a trailer mash-up of Joaquin Phoenix‘s roles in the recently released Joker and the sci-fi romance Her, and be amazed as Big Mouth co-creator and voice star Nick Kroll improvises voices for seven new cartoon characters on the spot.

First up, Pixar Animation has collected a decent amount (though not all) of Easter eggs that are hidden in Toy Story 4. While the antique stores is a treasure trove of items like Bing-Bong’s magic rocket wagon and a barracuda from Finding Nemo, there are plenty of others to be found all over the movie. But for others, you’ll just have to rewatch the movie over and over again.

From the team that brought you Spider-Man: Into the Multiverse and Cats Sematary, here comes an origin story for Batman’s arch nemesis the Joker. But this trailer mash-up from Nerdist isn’t the same dark, twisted story that you’ll see in theaters now. This is a love story that will pull at your heartstrings and at your hipster mustache.

Finally, Nick Kroll is stand-up and sketch comedian who has recently become best known for his voice work on the Netflix animated series Big Mouth. But he can also be heard in animated features like Captain Underpants and the new take on The Addams Family. So for Vanity Fair, he improvised voices for seven random cartoon characters that he’d never seen before. Find out how that went in the video above.