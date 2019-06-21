The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch recording sessions with the cast of Toy Story 4, including Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom. Plus, see Tom Hanks and Tim Allen chum around with each other after being friends for nearly 25 years, and see how Tom Hanks ruins the publicity talking points given to him by The Walt Disney Company for Jimmy Kimmel Live.

First up, thanks to Flicks and the City, watch the fun recording sessions with the cast of Toy Story 4 doing variations of lines from the movie, with some guidance from Josh Cooley. You’ll see Tom Hanks as Woody, Keanu Reeves as Duke Caboom, Keegan-Michael Key as Ducky, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and Tony Hale as Forky.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have gotten back together every now and then to promote each of the Toy Story movies, which means they’ve been friends and co-workers for nearly 25 years. For Pixar, they look back at the original Toy Story with their playtime counterparts sitting between them. These two really have great chemistry, and it’s a shame they don’t get to record together.

Finally, Tom Hanks stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote Toy Story 4, but he showed everyone how the sausage is made by revealing that he’s given talking points to stick to and avoid while talking about the movie. Thankfully, Hanks didn’t actually give up any spoilers, but he did point out how much they’re supposed to emphasize that Bo Peep has never been a weak character.