The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Pixar Animation points out a bunch of Easter eggs you probably missed in the antique store from Toy Story 4. Plus, Jim Carrey stars in a biopic about Conan O’Brien in a throwback clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien in 1999, and Elijah Wood takes a look back at his career, ranging from a bit part in Back to the Future Part II to Lord of the Rings and more.

First up, Pixar points out a handful of the dozens of Easter eggs that are hidden in the antique story from Toy Story 4. In the video, they point out a familiar barracuda from Finding Nemo, Bing-Bong’s magical wagon from Inside Out, one of the scream canisters from Monsters Inc., and more.

Next, Jim Carrey appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien back in December of 1999 to promote his buzzed about performance as the late comedian Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon. During his visit, the funnyman revealed clips from a new biopic he was working on about Conan O’Brien himself, and I can’t believe we haven’t seen this movie come to light yet.

Finally, in support of his new thriller Come to Daddy, Elijah Wood stopped by Yahoo for their Role Recall video series. The actor digs back into his long career of movies that started when he was just eight years old with a bit part in Back to the Future Part II. Then he moves through young roles in movies like Forever Young and The Good Son to his well known adult roles in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Sin City and more.