In this edition, take a look at the differences between the original Total Recall and the short story written by Philip K. Dick that it’s based on. Plus, find out what a marine scientist has to say about shark attack scenes in Jaws, Deep Blue Sea, The Shallows, Finding Nemo, and more. And finally, take a walk down memory lane with a look back at the animated series Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventures.

First up, Total Recall is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, so there’s no better time to take a look back at the sci-fi action movie from director Paul Verhoeven. Not only does this movie give us some of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s best facial expressions, but it expands on Philip K. Dick’s 20-page short story, We Can Remember If For You Wholesale, quite a bit. See how the movie compares to the story in the latest edition of “What’s the Difference?” from CineFix.

Next, sharks have always been terrifying creatures of the sea, but Jaws made them even scarier, and plenty of shark movies since have upped the ante. But how accurate are all these movies when it comes to shark attacks and behavior? Find out as Vanity Fair has marine and environmental scientist Apryl Boyle look at scenes from Jaws, Deep Blue Sea, The Meg, The Shallows, Open Water, Finding Nemo, and more.

Finally, like many movies of the 1980s and 1990s, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure was turned into an animated series. With Bill and Ted Face the Music just around the corner, Syfy Wire takes a look back at the series which didn’t treat time travel carefully at all and pretty much did the opposite of Back to the Future. Take a look back with the video above.