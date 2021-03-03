The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out the Top Gun: Maverick trailer recreated with stop-motion and computer animated LEGO minifigures and pieces. Plus, Corridor Crew delivers a new edition of Stuntmen React with a look at some of the action sequences of the second season of The Mandalorian. And finally, find out everything you need to know before you see The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

First up, YouTuber OneBeatMan recreated the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick by using LEGO stop-motion and computer animation. Though it’s not quite as loyal to the intentionally juttery style we’ve seen in The LEGO Movie and the various spin-offs, it’s a rather impressive creation with outstanding LEGO jets and environments.

Next, the gang at Corridor Crew is back with a new edition of Stuntmen React. This time, they’ve brought in stuntwoman Lauren Mary Kim to talk about some of the action sequences in the second season of the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Plus, they take a look at a couple sequences from Jackass 3D and Lone Survivor, and show off bits from her stunt reel.

Finally, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is coming to digital platforms this week, and Fandango has a refresher about everything you need to know before you see the oddball animated movie. Here’s the official synopsis for you to read through too: