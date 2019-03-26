The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay explores how Lord of the Rings star Ian McKellen uses his eyes to enhance every single performance in a significant way way. Plus, watch a bunch of Tom Cruise running scenes mapped around the real life locations he sped through, and the cast of Boy Meets World got together for a reunion panel at Emerald City Comic-Con recently.

First up, a new video essay from Nerdwriter takes a special look at Ian McKellen and how he has a knack for doing an impressive amount of acting with only his eyes. Obviously any actor will tell you that your entire body is part of the performance, but this essay is forgive the pun, eye-opening, in the subtle ways Ian McKellen gets certain elements of his performance across.

Vanity Fair takes a look at a bunch of Tom Cruise running scenes, but they go the extra mile by mapping the actual path that Tom Cruise ran on in these sequences. Scenes include running through Times Square in Vanilla Sky, New Jersey in War of the Worlds, and all across the damn globe in the Mission: Impossible movies.

Ben Savage, William Daniels, Will Friedle, Rider Strong, Danielle Fishel, and Bonnie Bartlett all participated in a Boy Meets World cast reunion at a panel during the Emerald City Comic-Con earlier this month. They look back at their time on the beloved ABC sitcom and much more.