In this edition, thanks to the magic of DeekFake technology, see what it would have been like if Tom Cruise ended up playing Iron Man. Plus, watch one second of every single Looney Tunes short released between 1929 and 1969, and listen as Free Solo documentary subject Alex Honnold answers questions about rock climbing from Twitter.

It’s long been known that before Robert Downey Jr. became a viable option to play Tony Stark in the first Iron Man movie that Tom Cruise was one of the top choices to take the role. We’ll never see that version come to fruition, but thanks to DeepFake face replacement technology and talented Tom Cruise voice impersonator Evan Ferrante, we can see what it might have been like in this assembly of scenes created by Collider.

There are dozens of Looney Tunes shorts that were produced across four decades. And since it’s hard to get them all collected for a binge watch, YouTube user KaiserBeamz (via The AV Club) did the next best thing by creating a supercut of every single Looney Tunes short using one second from each short created between 1929 and 1969. It’s over 17 minutes long, and it hits all of the good stuff, but it also shows an evolution that eventually steers towards franchise complacency than creativity.

Finally, Alex Honnold pulled off an incredible feat by climbing the famed El Capitan’s 900-metre vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park without any ropes or harnesses, and it was all chronicles in the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo. Now he answers questions about rock climbing from users on Twitter for Wired, including his favorite type of climbing hold, climbing back down after reaching the top, and more.