The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman and the rest of the Thunder Force cast crack up in a gag reel. Plus, take a look back at X-Men: The Animated Series with Disney+’s latest edition of The Deets. And finally, watch a half-hour broadcast special on the acclaimed, Oscar-nominated drama Nomadland starring Frances McDormand.

First up, Netflix made a valiant attempt at a superhero comedy with Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Jason Bateman. But the bloopers in this gag reel might actually end up being funnier than the movie itself. At the very least we get more of Jason Bateman wearing giant lobster claws for hands.

Next, Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd dig into X-Men: The Animated Series in the latest edition of The Deets from Disney+. Did you know that the character of Morph was only supposed to be in a single episode? The shapeshifting character was so popular with the young focus groups that he was given a bigger role on the series.

Finally, Searchlight Pictures presents a 22-minute broadcast special focused on the Oscar-nominated drama Nomadland that originally aired on ABC. Featuring a series of conversations with director Chloé Zhao’, the movie’s producing team, and more as they discuss the filmmaking process and the unique production challenges they faced throughout the shoot.