The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch The Hollywood Reporter’s 2020 directors roundtable with Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Greta Gerwig, and more. Plus, listen as the writers and directors of Uncut Gems deliver a script breakdown of one of the movie’s most tense scenes, and hear Ed Helms answer questions from Reddit’s “Too Afraid to Ask” community.

First up, The Hollywood Reporter has released their full roundtable discussion with this awards season’s most buzzed about directors. Listen to the one-hour discussion with Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), and Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes).

Next up, Screenplayed has the Safdie Brothers and Ronald Bronstein, writers of Uncut Gems, break down one of the most distressing scenes of the entire movie, which is saying something for a film that is in a continual, chaotic downward spiral. In this breakdown, they discuss how they hide exposition and create dialogue that sounds natural.

Finally, Ed Helms is making the rounds to promote the indie comedy Corporate Animals, and he participated in a line of questioning on The Late Late Show with James Corden from Reddit’s ‘Too Afraid To Ask’ community. Listen as Helms tries to answer questions that Reddit users are too embarrassed to ask in real life.