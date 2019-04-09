The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out the various pieces of visual effects software that bring movies like Avengers: Infinity War, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, and more. Plus, take a look back at 10 years of Disneynature documentaries, and run through a bunch of the favorite catchphrases from the first two seasons of Queer Eye on Netflix.

CG Record runs through a variety of visual effects programs that are an important part in making intelligent apes, planets, orcs, Mad Titans, natural disaster tearing through cities, blue tailed aliens, and more. They name the different pieces of software and briefly explain what each of them does to make it easier to create the various creatures, environments, elements, characters and more.

For 10 years, Disneynature has been bringing beautiful stories of nature above ground and under the sea, touching the hearts of millions. Now you can take a look back at some of the best Disneynature clips in this retrospective leading up to the release of Penguins, arriving in theaters on April 17.

Finally, the new edition of Queer Eye has plenty of signature catchphrases, and this video from Netflix collects all of the best ones from the show’s first two seasons. It should come as no surprise that most of them come from the incredible Jonathan Van Ness, but Tan France gets the French tuck in there too. However, some of these aren’t exactly catchphrases as trends in the show, but we’ll let it slide.