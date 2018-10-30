The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about the trademarks of director John Carpenter in films like Halloween, The Thing and Escape from New York. Plus, find out how horror movies have evolved over the decades to become scarier for audiences, and watch Tiffany Haddish beat Jimmy Fallon at his own Lip Sync Battle game on The Tonight Show.

For some reason, people love to be scared at the movies. But the way people have been scared over the years has changed with time. Horror movies have actually gotten much scarier since they first graced the big screen, and a video essay from Vanity Fair explores how the genre has grown and changed over the years in how they scare crowds.

ScreenPrism took a look a the films of John Carpenter to breakdown some of the trademarks you’ll find in many of his films. For example, John Carpenter likes to use a lot more tension than gore to spook his audiences, he frequently tells a story that is anti-authoritarian in nature, and he likes to end the movie on a dark note. Find out the rest of his trademarks here.

Finally, Girls Trip and The Oath star Tiffany Haddish came on The Tonight Show for some fun and ending up beating Jimmy Fallon like a bad habit in his patented Lip Sync Battle segment. Watch as the two compete with songs like Post Malone’s “Psycho” and James Brown’s “Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine.”