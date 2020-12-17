The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about the work that went into creating the stop-motion animated elements of Jon Favreau’s modern holiday favorite Elf. Plus, find out how the crew behind Unsolved Mysteries actually finds the stories that are featured on the program, and listen as The Late Show host Stephen Colbert answers the Proust Questionnaire to reveal the nature of his true self.

First up, find out from Charles & Stephen Chiodo how they created the stop-motion animated elements to bring some classic Christmas life to Elf by way of the work of Rankin/Bass specials such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. In this featurette from Warner Bros. Pictures, you’ll see concept art, molds, and more in the production process.

Next, Netflix had Unsolved Mysteries co-creator and executive producer Terry Meurer sit down to talk about the process of finding and selecting the titular stories that have made the show a favorite over the years. The show gets hundreds of submissions from fans through the show’s website, but then those stories need to be researched and vetted to see which will make for the most compelling episodes of the series.

Finally, Vanity Fair gave The Late Show host Stephen Colbert the Proust Questionnaire, which began as a parlor game made popular by Marcel Proust. The 35 questions are designed to reveal the nature of a person’s true self, so find out what Colbert has to sat about his favorite writers, his biggest regret, his perfect idea of happiness, and more.