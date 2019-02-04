The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, we take a look at the line-up of 2019 Super Bowl commercials that features some of our favorite stars from film and television. The Mountain from Game of Thrones takes down the Bud Light Knight, Christina Applegate threatens the M&Ms, Harrison Ford can’t get his dog to stop ordering food on Amazon, Michael C. Hall sings for Skittles, and more.

First up, Game of Thrones teamed up with Bud Light for a commercial featuring The Bud Light Knight getting his joust handed to him by The Mountain. It’s probably the most gruesome Bud Light commercial, and it has some distinct, official Game of Thrones touches to make it even better.

Next up, Doritos had Chance the Wrapper get together with the Backstreet Boys for an update of “I Want It That Way” in order to promote the new Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese Doritos that will burn worse than Adam Levine’s voice during the halftime show.

Speaking of the halftime show, Pepsi sponsored it, and they had the very timely appearance of Lil’ Jon in their commercial along with Steve Carell and Cardi B. The concept of the commercial was fine, but the execution left a lot to be desired.

Next up, Jason Bateman takes a job as an elevator bellhop who takes you to the worst things you’ll experience in everyday life. Jury duty, a root canal, car shopping and more get the spotlight on this elevator ride from hell. Oh, and it’s a commercial for Hyundai, so that’s neat.

Next up, Amazon’s ideas for Alexa integration don’t always work out the way they should. Watch as Alexa for dogs doesn’t work out too well for Harrison Ford, a jacuzzi with Alexa ejects Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, and Forest Whitaker has trouble listening to a podcast while brushing his teeth.

It’s weird that people are still talking to the M&Ms that they know they’re going to eat. And this commercial finally confronts that a little bit by having Christina Applegate threatening to eat Red, Yellow and Crispy M&Ms, who are stuck in a chocolate bar.

Finally, Dexter star Michael C. Hall gets musical for Skittles, a production that actually unfolded on stage in front of 1,500 New Yorkers. You can read all about the Skittles musical that actually happened right here.

Finally, it doesn’t feature any celebrities endorsing products, but Microsoft released this touching commercial about their adaptive controllers that Xbox created to allow players with limited mobility to still enjoy video games to their full potential. These kind of Super Bowl commercials always warm my heart.