In this edition, learn the secrets behind the creation of the animated character Miss Minutes from Marvel’s Loki series. Plus, see how Ghostbusters: Afterlife actress Mckenna Grace reacts to the most recent trailer for the movie. And finally, listen as M. Night Shyamalan‘s Old star Gael García Bernal provides a career breakdown, from Y Tu Mamá También to Coco and more.

First up, Marvel‘s Lorraine Cink sat down with Loki visual effects supervisor Brad Parker to talk about the creation of the animated character Miss Minutes and how she brings vintage animation and 3D character design together. Plus, get a closer look at the creation of the animatronic Time Keepers brought to life with digital effects.

Next, Mckenna Grace may be one of the main characters in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but there’s so much of the movie that she hasn’t seen yet. Check out how much she’s grown since shooting the movie a couple years ago in this trailer reaction from Sony Pictures, and see her excited reactions to all of the new footage from the upcoming sequel.

Finally, you can see Gael García Bernal starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie Old right now. So Vanity Fair brought in the actor to take a look back at his eclectic career. From Spanish-speaking roles in Y Tu Mamá También and The Motorcycle Diaries to more mainstream projects like Mozart in the Jungle and Coco, Bernal breaks down the various characters he’s played over the years.