The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn some behind the scenes secrets about The Santa Clause from the latest edition of Disney+’s web series The Deets. Plus, see what a former submarine commander thinks about submarine scenes in movies like Aquaman, K-19: The Widowmaker, The Hunt for Red October, The World Is Not Enough, and more. And finally, learn about the history of the weird, beloved children’s program The Big Comfy Couch.

First up, The Deets takes a dive into The Santa Clause just in time for the holidays. They’ve got interesting bits of trivia about the holiday classic, such as revealing that the original premise for the movie involved a world where Santa Claus had disappeared entirely. Also, you might not have realized this, but this was Tim Allen’s first feature film ever.

Next, Insider brought in United States submarine commander L. David Marquet to rate the realism and accuracy of submarine scenes in movies. Would nuclear missiles be triggered by dislodging in a ship interior like Aquaman? How realistic are the costumes, tactics, and terminology from U-571? What would really happen in a scenario like the one in Crimson Tide? Listen as Marquet dives into all that and more.

Finally, for a little bit of history with your nostalgia, the YouTube channel Defunctland does one of their DefunctTV episodes to focus on the Canadian children’s television show The Big Comfy Couch. On the series, Loonette the Clown and her doll Molly would solve everyday problems on their big comfy couch, and now you can learn everything.