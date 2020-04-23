The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out why movies and TV shows from different studios and networks consistently used the same brand of fake cigarettes. Plus, learn how a pop medley scene in Trolls World Tour came together with songs from the likes of the Spice Girls and Baha Men, and Star Wars franchise legend Anthony Daniels reads a story out of the Star Wars: Galactic Adventures Storybook Collection.

First up, Insider explains why the same fake cigarettes have been popping up in movies and television for decades. The cigarettes can be spotted all the way back in Alfred Hitchcock’s classic Psycho, and were recently spotted on a new episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm this year. Get some of the history of Morley Cigarettes and why they’re so frequently used to this day.

Next up, The New York Times had director Walt Dohrn provide a breakdown of a lively musical number in a two-minute sequence that features a pop medley of once-popular songs “Wannabe” by Spice Girls, “Gangnam Style” by Psy, “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men, and more. They even used real choreographers to plan the lively dance sequences for these trippy animated characters.

Finally, Star Wars legend Anthony Daniels, best known as the golden protocol droid C-3PO, took the time to read a story from the collection of tales in Star Wars: Galactic Adventures Storybook Collection. He might be an even better storyteller outside of the golden droid costume, even without the fancy sound effects to help him out with the exciting parts.

