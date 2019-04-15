The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look at some hidden details and Easter eggs you might have missed in the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Plus, watch the interviews that followed the The Rise of Skywalker panel from Star Wars Celebration, as well as the full panel itself, just in case you missed it on Friday before the weekend.

First up, here’s the full panel for Star Wars: Episode IX, as it was called before the official trailer was revealed at the end of the first teaser trailer. Stephen Colbert hosted the panel live in Chicago at Star Wars Celebration, interviewed director J.J. Abrams, and cast members like Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, and more.

John Boyega was the first to take the stage with The Star Wars Show Live from the showfloor at Star Wars Celebration. Boyega talks about being the kind of Star Wars fan who wants to know more about these characters, and thankfully J.J. Abrams had some of the same ideas about how to approach certain parts of the story.

Then J.J. Abrams took the stage with actress Kelly Marie Tran. Thankfully, since Star Wars fans are the best, the actress who felt like she had to leave social media due to toxic fanboys was welcomed with open arms and chants of her name over and over again. It was enough to make her shed some tears, and she deserves to feel that satisfaction.

Kathleen Kennedy has received her fair share of ill will from the same awful fanboys, but she also got a warm welcome from the crowd. It helped that she also had Daisy Ridley in tow looking like a total goddess, and the two have a good time reminiscing about creating this final chapter of the Skywalker saga.

Oscar Isaac was the last of the new main characters to grace the stage at Star Wars Celebration, and he was joined by newcomer Naomi Ackie, attending the convention for her first time. But it’s not likely to be her last if the character she’s playing ends up playing a bigger part in the Star Wars universe.

Finally, longtime Star Wars cast member Anthony Daniels talked about closing out this part of his life that has been present since 1977. Of course, he won’t ever truly be done with C-3PO, but this could be the last time we see the character in a significant capacity on the big screen.

Finally, if you’re itching for another deep dive into the teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, ScreenCrush found a slew of details that you should pay attention to. Watch this video, but also take a look at our own extensive breakdown of the trailer trying to figure out exactly what’s going on here.