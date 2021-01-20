The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen to a world chess champion analyze some of the chess scenes from the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. Plus, hear what stuntmen have to say about Hard Target, Project Power, The Rundown and some Hong Kong martial arts comedies. And finally, marvel at an awesome story about Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor from Arsenio Hall.

First up, Netflix asked Norwegian Grandmaster and World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen to break down some key sequences from The Queen’s Gambit. Listen as he explains some of the chess gameplay, reveals how accurate the depiction of the game really is, and revels in just how good the series is in general.

Next, Corridor Crew is back with another edition of “Stuntmen React,” and they’ve brought Black Panther stunt double Gui DaSilva to look at scenes from movies like Hard Target, The Rundown, and some of his own work in Project Power. Plus, they look at a series of mind-blowing practical fights from various Hong Kong martial arts comedies.



Finally, in a scene from the extended cut of Chris Rock’s stand-up special Tambourine on Netflix, listen to a great story from Arsenio Hall as he hangs out with Rock and Dave Chappelle backstage. Reaching back into the history of stand-up comedy, Hall remembers when Eddie Murphy and Richard Pryor met the first time in a surprising way.