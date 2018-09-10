The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get caught up on the Predator franchise before the latest installment arrives in theaters this week. Plus, meet the man behind the voice of Winnie the Pooh (and Tigger too), and watch the pitch for Paul Feig‘s thriller A Simple Favor starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

First up, The Predator hits theaters starting Thursday night, but with five other movies featuring the galaxy’s most notorious hunter, there’s a lot to catch up on. Considering movies like Alien vs Predator and its sequel aren’t exactly worth your time, this is the best way to find out everything you need to know about the series.

Next, meet Jim Cummings, the man who brings the silly old bear Winnie the Pooh and his bouncy friend Tigger to life. The voice actor is also responsible for the Tasmanian Devil, but one of his other beloved roles is providing the voice of the crime-fighting mallard Darkwing Duck. He’s a legendary voice actor, and Great Big Story shows you’ve heard him much more than you realize.

Paul Feig is a comedy guy first and foremost, but this week he’ll show audiences what he can do with the thriller A Simple Favor. However, Feig can’t help but still get some laughs in this video showing the director and the film’s stars, Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, pitching the movie to executives. Of course, one of those executives is the recognizable Thomas Lennson, so that ruins the gag a bit, but it’s still an amusing sketch to market the movie.