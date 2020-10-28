The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a physicist takes a close look at how unbelievable some of the stunts in the Fast and Furious franchise really are. Plus, Disney+ features The Nightmare Before Christmas in their new fun factoid web series The Deets, and Adam Savage builds a prop replica of Ray Stantz’s Ecto Goggles from the original Ghostbusters.

Could you launch a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro onto the deck of a boat? Can you roll a 1987 Buick Grand National under an oil tanker? Can you use a big bank vault as a catapult? Could a multi-million dollar sports car make the jump from one skyscraper to another? Get the answer to these seemingly impossible questions from physicist Diandra Leslie-Pelecky as she examines 11 different stunts from across the Fast and Furious franchise for Insider.

Next, Disney+ has launched a new web series called The Deets where they take a closer look at Disney movies. Kicking off the series, they take a look behind the scenes of The Nightmare Before Christmas. How many different heads did they have for Jack Skellington? How many crews were shooting at a time? Find out all of this and more above.

Finally, in a new one-day build feature, Adam Savage and the Tested crew set out to create a prop replica of the Ecto Goggles seen in the original Ghostbusters. But while making the rare night-vision goggle eyepiece, Savage ends up having to rebuild his vacuum forming machine in order to get the job done for a perfect Ghostbusters cosplay