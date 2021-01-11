The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a tour of the Dunder-Mifflin set of The Office with cast member Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson. Plus, check out a shot-by-shot scene breakdown from the third season of Cobra Kai with a special guest star joining Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. And finally, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg talks about the challenge of being a Hollywood filmmaker and an introvert.

First up, Peacock keeps delivering bonus materials now that they’re the exclusive streaming home of The Office. This time, they’ve provided a set tour of the Dunder-Mifflin office courtesy of Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson. They walk around the various cubicles and desks, pointing out some of the little details that you don’t always spot during the show.

Next, the third season of Cobra Kai has been out for over a week now, and it brought a surprise guest star from The Karate Kid to join Ralph Macchio and William Zabka. In this virtual shot-by-shot breakdown from Netflix, the cast members talk about how they put this scene together and reminisce about the little reunion they were finally able to have.

Finally, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg put together a video to talk about what it’s like to be a Hollywood filmmaker if you’re an introvert like he is. Since a filmmaker has to be in the limelight, give orders to various departments, pitch ideas to producers and studio executives, does every filmmaker need to be extroverted and confident? See what he has to say by watching the video.