In this edition, take a much closer look at the first trailer for The Mandalorian to scour for Easter eggs referencing other parts of the Star Wars galaxy. Plus, watch as The D23 Expo inducts 2019 Disney Legends honorees like Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Ming-Na Wen and more, and listen in as the cast of Queer Eye partakes in a lie detector test interview.

If you haven’t watched the first trailer for the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian multiple times by now, then you might want to take a look at ScreenCrush‘s dive into the various Easter eggs and references to the rest of the Star Wars universe. There are plenty of details that help set the stage for this time period that takes place after Return of the Jedi, not to mention some familiar alien races, and more.

Every other year, when The D23 Expo rolls around, Disney likes to honor some of the people who have helped grow the legacy of The Walt Disney Company. This year, the House of Mouse paid tribute to the likes of Jon Favreau, James Earl Jones, Robert Downey Jr., Kenny Ortega, Hans Zimmer, Bette Midler, Ming-Na Wen and more for their contributions to pop culture at large. You can watch the entire induction ceremony with all the honorees above thanks to ABC 7.

Finally, if you’ve already binged all of the recent episodes of the new season of Queer Eye, then you might enjoy catching up with the cast of the Netflix makeover series with Vanity Fair‘s patented lie detector test interview. Where did Jonathan grow up? What was Karamo’s original career? Can Antoni really speak French? Does Tan have feelings for Jonathan? Get the answer to all of these questions and more in the full video.