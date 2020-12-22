The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the triumphant theme song for The Mandalorian gets some silly lyrics and a goofy music video. Plus, take a look back at the massive holiday comedy failure that is A Christmas Story 2. And finally, listen to a rant-off between Tom Cruise‘s recent Mission: Impossible 7 blow-up and Christian Bale‘s infamous tirade from the set of Terminator Salvation.

First up, the folks at Warp Zone imagined that if The Mandalorian theme song composed by Ludwig Göransson had lyrics, it might go a little bit something like this. Plus, they even shot an entire music video to go along with it, complete with a pretty solid Mandalorian costume and a little Grogu chilling out on the band’s keyboard.

Next, in case you didn’t know, there’s an absolutely abysmal sequel to A Christmas Story that went direct-to-video. It features all the same characters, including The Old Man played by Home Alone franchise star Daniel Stern. It’s not worth your full attention span, so let this video from Hats Off Entertainment guide you through the not-so-fine points of this trash heap.

Finally, just last week, Tom Cruise went off on the crew of Mission: Impossible 7 for violating COVID-19 protocols. Now The GOAT Movie Podcast has combined that rant with Christian Bale’s infamous tirade from the set of Terminator Salvation for the ultimate on-set argument. Honestly, they fit together rather perfectly, and now we want to see Tom Cruise and Christian Bale square off on the big screen.