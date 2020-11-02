The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, get a look at some of the Easter eggs you might have missed in the second season premiere of The Mandalorian. Plus, watch as the Corridor Crew reacts to the visual effects in horror movies like Cabin in the Woods, The Ring, and more. And finally, take a virtual ride on Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure at Shanghai Disneyland.

First up, ScreenCrush takes a deep dive into the second season premiere of The Mandalorian to point out over five dozen Easter eggs referencing previous episodes and other facets of Star Wars. For example, part of the opening crawl of Return of the Jedi is hiding in plain sight, and there are some familiar sounds that pop up from the original trilogy.

Next, Corridor Crew did a special horror edition of VFX Artists React, this time looking at movies like Cabin in the Woods, The Ring, Paranormal Activity, and both John Carpenter’s The Thing and the sequel/remake from 2011. Not only do they dig into some of the finer details of how the visual effects were done, but they spend some time talking about practical effects too.

Finally, since theme parks still aren’t the best idea right now, take a virtual ride on Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure from Shanghai Disneyland. Captain Jack Sparrow is around somewhere, as well as some other nefarious pirates and dangerous creatures. It’s the safest and smartest way to enjoy theme parks right now, so enjoy as many times as you want without waiting in line.