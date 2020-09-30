The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, look back at every Star Wars Easter eggs from the first season of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Listen as a Shaolin master breaks down some kung fu fight scenes from The Matrix, Police Story, Kung Fu Hustle, and more. And finally, see if the cast of the Netflix series Ratched can identify real medical instruments after their time on the show.

First up, ScreenCrush has collected pretty much all the Star Wars Easter eggs you could ask for from the first season of The Mandalorian. There are plenty of returning alien races and droids, as well as some familiar weapons like thermal detonators. There are even specific characters who come back, such as Jabba the Hutt’s droid EV-9D9 from Return of the Jedi. Get caught up with all of them before the second season arrives next month.

Next up, Insider had Shifu Yanzi, a 34th-generation fighting disciple of the Shaolin Temple, take a look at 10 memorable kung fu fighting scenes from movies and rate them based on the accuracy of the performers’ skills and the realism as a fight. Movies included are Fist of Fury, Police Story, The Matrix, Ip Man 2, Kung Fu Hustle, and more.

Finally, Netflix got the cast of Ratched together in an oddly elegant but minimalist setting and had Sarah Paulson quiz fellet cast members Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, and Judy Davis to see if they can correctly identify these outdated medical instruments. The world of medicine was pretty weird back in the day.