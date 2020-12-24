The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the digitally de-aged Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker from the second season finale of The Mandalorian get a DeepFake makeover to improve on some of its shortcomings. Plus, take a look at the planning of the intense fight choreography and stunts from the third season of Star Trek: Discovery. Finally, if you’re looking for the perfect digital fire to give your 2020 holidays just the right ambiance, then Netflix‘s dumpster fire has you covered.

First up, even though the return of Luke Skywalker in the second season finale of The Mandalorian was quite the surprise, it left some fans a little disappointed in the execution. Though Industrial Light and Magic can pull off some impressive visual effects, this digitally de-aged Mark Hamill sometimes looks too much like a video game character, so YouTuber Shamook created a DeepFake to polish it up. At times, the head feels a little detached from the body, but the face works infinitely better.

Next, CBS All Access has Star Trek: Discovery stunt coordinator Christopher McGuire take you behind the scenes of the third season to reveal the work that goes into preparing fight sequences with Michelle Yeoh. But beware of spoilers for third season if you’re not caught up, because this featurette doesn’t hold back any of the secrets that happen to pop up.

Finally, 2020 is the epitome of a dumpster fire, so Netflix made it official by making a digital Yule log video where a dumpster fire flickers in an abandoned alley somewhere. It’s honestly a little soothing, and there’s no better way to enjoy the half-ass holidays we’re getting thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Whatever you’re doing this season, we hope you have safe and happy holidays.