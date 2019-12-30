The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a deep dive into some of the Easter eggs from the first season finale of The Mandalorian, including that shocking final scene. Plus, a prop master and historian fact check the accuracy of weapons from movies like Robin Hood, The Last Samurai, King Arthur, and others. And finally, John Travolta looks back at some of the most memorable roles of his career.

First up, now that the first season of The Mandalorian is over, we can take a closer look at the finale by diving into some of the Easter eggs, specifically, that shocking final shot. If you’re unfamiliar with that weapon that Moff Gideon wields at the end of the episode, it has a long history in Star Wars lore, but it comes from the animated series. Find out all about it here.

Next up, prop master Larry Zanoff and historian Dr. Kelly DeVries sit down for Vanity Fair to take a look at weapons from scenes in The Last Samurai, Robin Hood, Kill Bill, Troy, and King Arthur to analyze historical accuracy and how these weapons are used. For example, in The Last Samurai, the presence of black clad ninjas during this time period is completely wrong.

Finally, with all the “buzz” surrounding John Travolta’s recent turn in The Fanatic, Yahoo sat down to have John Travolta take a look back at his most memorable roles. He starts all the way back with Welcome Back, Kotter, dances through Saturday Night Fever, stops by Grease, look back at Look Who’s Talking and Pulp Fiction, and much more.