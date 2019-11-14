The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see all The Mandalorian Easter eggs and references to the rest of the Star Wars universe you might have missed in the first episode. Plus, Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon sing through the history of Disney songs on The Tonight Show, and go behind the scenes of the fourth season premiere of Rick and Morty.

First up, the series premiere of The Mandalorian obviously has a lot of references to the rest of the Star Wars universe, but they’re not all easy to spot. That’s why ScreenCrush has put together this helpful video of Easter eggs and explains what they mean and how some might be more significant in upcoming episodes of the series.

With the release of Frozen 2 coming next week, Kristen Bell is already making the promotional rounds on the various late night shows. Last night’s appearance on The Tonight Show came with a little extra Disney magic as she and Jimmy Fallon performed a parade of some of the most memorable Disney songs from over the years, including Frozen and one of the new songs from Frozen 2.

The season premiere of Rick and Morty featured a lot of death since it took a cue from Edge of Tomorrow (Live Die Repeat). In this brief featurette, you can find out more about how the episode came together and what they hoped to accomplish with the return of the Adult Swim animated series, which has a few more episodes to air before the end of the year.