The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see what the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian might look like if it were an anime series instead. Plus, watch a virtual reunion with the voice cast of X-Men: The Animated Series. And finally, get a look behind the scenes of Star Trek: The Experience before it opened in Las Vegas.

First up, the YouTube channel Malec has imagined what The Mandalorian might look like if it were an anime series inspired by Cowboy Bebop. This is an opening credits sequence in the style of the popular anime, featuring characters like Cara Dune, IG-11, Moff Gideon, and of course, The Child. Even the theme song is a jazzed up version of Ludwig Göransson‘s theme.

Next, the cast of X-Men: The Animated Series reunites (via White Bear PR) in honor of the late Norm Spencer, the voice actor behind Cyclops, who passed away on August 31. Listen as Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Chris Britton (Mr. Sinister), Chris Potter (Gambit), George Buza (Beast), Lenore Zann (Rogue), Ron Rubin (Morph), and writer/producer/artist Larry Houston look back on the classic Marvel show.

Finally, here’s a revealing look behind the scenes of the Las Vegas attraction known as Star Trek: The Experience. Open from 1998 to 2008, the attraction featured the Deep Space 9 Promenade, a restaurant styled after Quark’s establishment, two rides, and the largest Star Trek store in the world, not to mention a large collection of props, costumes, and more from the franchise. This is raw, behind-the-scenes video (via Dave de Vos) featuring some of its creators and a tour of the facility while under construction and testing.