The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn how the musical crew of Sesame Street livens up the ABCs with new iterations pretty much every single season. Plus, learn the history of The Joker before the Batman villain’s origin movie arrives in theaters this weekend, and see a much more accurate trailer for the Downton Abbey movie as portrayed by Saturday Night Live.

First up, Sesame Street has to cater to new groups of children all the time, because they keep growing up all the time. That means the show has to figure out how to make the ABCs feel fresh every single time they decide to do a new version for kids to learn from. The New York Times talked to some of the musical crew of the beloved, long-running kids program to find out how they’ve done it over all these years.

Next, this weekend brings the release of Joker, movie whose discourse already feels like it has overstayed its welcome and quite possibly may have caused more worry than its worth. But that’s kind of the trademark of The Joker as a comic book villain, as you’ll learn in The Take‘s dive into the history of the DC Comics character who has terrorized Batman for 80 years.

Finally, the Downton Abbey movie is in theaters now, taking the pleasant British drama to the big screen for the first time. Saturday Night Live hypes up the movie as best they can, albeit in a manner that is much more accurately representative of the show itself, complete with some spot-on impressions.