In this edition, take a look behind the scenes of the Adult Swim animated series Primal created by Genndy Tartakovsky. Plus, find out how the Disney Theme Park Merchandising team merges storytelling with their products to help bring Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge an immersive experience. And finally, see how Adam Savage is customizing The Mandalorian‘s life-size Baby Yoda from Sideshow Collectibles and repainting the figure.

First up, Adult Swim’s animated series Primal is visceral story of survival in prehistoric times with some incredible, violent, and mesmerizing art. But it’s not just the animation that makes the series from Genndy Tartakovsky work so well. As this making-of featurette for Primal reveals, there are a variety of elements at play that help bring the series to life.

Next, a special presentation from D23 introduces the Disney Theme Park Merchandising team and shines a light on how they bring Batuu to life as they explore the rich storytelling that goes into the exotic and authentic imports of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. From the lightsabers to the costumes and the more kid-friendy items, the merchandise has a place in the Star Wars universe.

Finally, for Tested, propmaker Adam Savage takes the new life-size Baby Yoda doll created by Sideshow Collectibles and gives it some custom features and a new paint job to make it a little more accurate to what we see in The Mandalorian, and also a little more flexible as a collectible. It’s a little unsettling watching him tear the little guy apart, but you’ll get over it.