The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, go behind the scenes of the making of Mary Poppins Returns. Plus, find out how Peter Jackson pieced together his World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, and Modern Family star Ariel Winter recaps the ninth and tenth season (so far) of the ABC sitcom so you can catch up.

It’s been nearly 55 years since Mary Poppins first graced the big screen, and here we are getting a sequel starring Emily Blunt. Watch behind the scenes footage from the set (via ABC News), see snippets from the movie, and find out how the anticipated movie came together at Walt Disney Pictures after all this time.

Next up, BBC talked to Peter Jackson about how the World War I documetnary They Shall Not Grow Old painstakingly restored and colorized archive footage shot between 1914 and 1918. The result is an incredible cinematic feat that makes World War I feel more tangible than ever.

Finally, Modern Family might be closing in on their final episodes next year, so there’s no better time for series star Ariel Winter to catch you up on what happened in the ninth season and what’s happened in the tenth season so far. This should help you get caught up on the show if you fell behind.