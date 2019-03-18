The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, the second part of a video essay diving deep into the limitations of the Marvel Cinematic Universe focuses on what elements of the comics can’t effectively be brought to the big screen. Plus, check out a VFX breakdown on the unfortunate box office bomb from last year that was Mortal Engines, and learn some British slang from Luther star Idris Elba.

First up, the second part of this Marvel Cinematic Universe video essay from Patrick (H) Willems focuses on how the major events in the MCU don’t have the same significant, long-lasting impact that they do in the comics. That’s because the comics have the time to let a major event play out in the rest of the individual storylines and see the ramifications of a certain story twist. But the movies can’t do that.

Next, since not many people went to see Mortal Engines last year, the hard work of Weta Digital to bring the post-apocalyptic fantasy adventure to life went mostly unnoticed. But this new VFX breakdown (via CG Record) shows just how extensive and impressive their work was. It’s almost enough to seek out the movie on home video, even if you end up being mostly disappointed.

Finally, Idris Elba has plenty of experience with British slang since last year’s sexiest man alive hails from the United Kingdom himself. So Vanity Fair let him teach us some British slang. For example, what does it mean when someone is “chirpsing” at a bar? What if you’re “bennin” while talking to your friends? Have you ever been in “barney” before?