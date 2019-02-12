The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a new airline safety video for Turkish Airlines created entirely with the characters of The LEGO Movie 2. Plus, go behind the scenes of Pixar’s latest SparkShorts project Smash and Grab, and watch as a roundtable of actors and actress from the Sundance Film Festival sit down for a chat about their movies and more.

First up, watch as the entire airline safety video show on Turkish Airlines flights is done by the characters from The LEGO Movie 2. It’s basically an entire animated short done entirely with LEGO minifigured and digitally created sets that not only give you valuable information about flight safety but also gives you a bit of a chuckle.

Next up, go behind the scenes of the latest Pixar animated short film Smash and Grab, an action adventure about two robots trying to escape their job. Director Brian Larsen and producer David Lally talk about creating the sci-fi world of the short, and they show off storyboards, concept art, animatics and more from the production process.

Finally, The Hollywood Reporter gathered up Sundance Film Festival stars Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw), Griffin Gluck (Big Time Adolescence), Rhianne Barreto (Share), David Oyelowo (Relive), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), and Jim Gaffigan (Troop Zero, Them That Follow and Light from Light) to discuss their indie films and more.