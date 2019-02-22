The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, go behind the scenes of the production design for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Plus, watch The Hollywood Reporter’s writers roundtable with John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Tamara Jenkins (Private Life), Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade) and more, and watch the trailer for the timely and relevant White Savior: The Movie.

First up, LEGO senior designer Jordan David Scott and design manage Ross Christopher Haynes talk about how they planned the look of several settings and characters from The LEGO Movie 2. Thanks to this compilation video from Beyond the Brick, find out how Apocalypseburg was designed with real LEGO pieces before being animated in a computer, how the design for Ultra Kitty was developed and more.

Next up, The Hollywood Reporter hosted one of their roundtable discussions with John Krasinski (A Quiet Place), Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Tamara Jenkins (Private Life), Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade), Eric Roth (A Star Is Born) and Paul Schrader (First Reformed) about their films from 2018, the craft of screenwriting and more.

Finally, with all the praise being thrown around for Green Book this awards season, the folks at Late Night with Seth Meyers wanted to try their hands at creating an Oscar-worthy movie with the trailer for White Savior: The Movie. After all, what’s a movie about racism with a well-meaning white man to come in and save a helpless black character?