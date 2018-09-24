The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, check out the visual effects of The Last Starfighter revamped with today’s computer technology. Plus, learn about the arduous process of getting a TV show made, and the Predator is desperate for acting roles and gets some help from Keegan-Michael Key and Olivia Munn.

The visual effects crew at CKVfx remade some scenes in the 1984 cult classic The Last Starfighter and recreated the effects using today’s technology. The result is an interesting blend of vintage production design and modern visual effects that has a rather unique aesthetic that some indie filmmaker should try to replicate.

Next up, Vanity Fair breaks down the long, strenuous and arduous process of making a TV show. In 2017, there were nearly 500 TV shows on network, cable and streaming platforms, but there are tons more that never even make it in front of a camera, let alone on your TV screen.

Finally, since The Predator reviews weren’t all that great, the galaxy’s most notorious hunter is after some new game: a hot new role in Hollywood. You might not know this, but the Predator’s name is Howard, and he’s desperate to get anything he can sink his teeth into, as show in this sketch from The Late Late Show with James Corden.