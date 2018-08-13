The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, meet actor Javier Botet, a man you’ve undoubtedly see on screen, but in a much scarier form than he appears. Plus, watch an Academy conversation with director Boots Riley and the cast of his indie Sorry to Bother You, and see what a scene from Back to the Future is light with terrible sound effects.

First up, Great Big Story does a quick profile on actor Javier Botet, a name you likely don’t know, but a man who has likely made your skin crawl as creatures in IT, The Mummy, The Conjuring 2, Crimson Peak, Mama, Alien: Covenant and more. Botet’s strangely thin physique has made him an in-demand talent for certain ghoulish performances, and it certainly does the trick.

Next up, Sorry to Bother You writer and director Boots Riley participated in an Academy conversation along with case members Lakeith Stanfield, Terry Crews, and Patton Oswalt, as well as producers Nina Yang Bongiovi, Charles D. King and George Rush to talk about how the film came to be and much more following a screening at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater last month.

Finally, the folks at Mashable recreated a scene from Back to the Future using some especially bad foley sound to bring the DeLorean time machine and much more to life. It just goes to show you how important the work of foley artists is when creating big screen