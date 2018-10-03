The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a featurette diving into the creation of the monster from the Kessel Run in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Plus, filmmaker Mike Flanagan talk about directing fear in Netflix’s new series The Haunting of Hill House, and Sissy Spacek breaks down the most iconic characters from her long career.

First up, ABC News went behind the scenes at Lucasfilm to speak with Industrial Light & Magic crew members about creating the summa-verminoth, the gigantic, tentacled space monster that attacks the Millennium Falcon during the Kessel Run sequence. Find out how the creature came to be and ended up destroyed by the Maw.

Next, director Mike Flanagan goes behind the scenes of the new horror series The Haunting of Hill House to find out how the scares in this series differ and are more plentiful than they otherwise might be in a single movie. Flanagan talks about how horror has changed in recent years and has graduated somewhat from simply giving people a sudden fright with jump scares.

