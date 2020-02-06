The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, director Martin Scorsese provides insight into a scene from The Irishman involving a meaningful exchange between Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. Plus, an astrobiologist breaks down apocalyptic scenes from movies like I Am Legend and Waterworld to look at their accuracy and likelihood of actually happening, and Andy Samberg, John Mulaney and Kenan Thompson stop by Late Night with Seth Myers to act out an aired sketch on Saturday Night Live.

First up, Martin Scorsese breaks down a scene from The Irishman for The New York Times. In voiceover, the director explains how the dialogue in this scene isn’t as important as the subtle looks, glances, silences and pauses exchanged between characters. The back-and-forth between De Niro and Pesci is important, but the meat of the scene comes from merely looking around the room.

Next up, astrobiologist David Grinspoon sat down for GQ to breaksdown apocalyptic scenes and situations from movies, including I Am Legend, Interstellar, WALL-E, The Day After, Ad Astra, Waterworld, 12 Monkeys, The Martian, and The 5th Wave. Could our Earth ever become like Waterworld? Could Matt Damon really grow food on Mars in The Martian?



Finally, Andy Samberg, John Mulaney and Kenan Thompson stopped by Late Night with Seth Myers to act out a sketch called Griff Banks the Sensitive Bully, which was written for Saturday Night Live but never made it to air. It’s crazy that sketches like this never make it to air when other worse ones do, but that’s just how SNL works sometimes.