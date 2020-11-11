The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, learn about some of the innovation that made the state-of-the-art animation of The Incredibles possible, as well as some fun facts about the Pixar movie. Plus, listen as comedian and Moonbase 8 star Tim Heidecker eulogizes himself by way of a series of questions from some kind of afterlife computer. And finally, take a closer look at the Sesame Street LEGO set and how it was designed to carefully replicate the children’s television show.

First up, a new edition of Disney+’s The Deets with Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd takes a closer look at Pixar’s superhero movie The Incredibles. There were a variety of innovations from Pixar for this movie, from the “goo” underneath skin that makes muscle movement possible to creating software that allowed Elastigirl to stretch easily in the computer. Plus, there are some random fun facts they dish out too.

Next up, GQ has comedian Tim Heidecker answer a series of questions as if he’s just died. It seems to be a way of recapping his career and asking questions about his life, but perhaps with a more reflective perspective. He talks about missing peanut butter M&Ms, who he’s excited to to meet up with in the afterlife, and of course, his oddball comedy career.

Finally, LEGO provides a deep dive into the making of their Sesame Street playset, the latest from the LEGO Ideas community. Listen as LEGO Designer Ollie Gregory explains the process of taking a proposed set from a LEGO fan and turning it into a set that can be manufactured and distributed to customers around the world, including the creation of new minifigures.