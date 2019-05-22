The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look back at the history of X-Men in the latest installment of Marvel’s Seminal Moments documentary short series. Plus, Seth Rogen breaks down some of his most popular roles in film and television, and Billy on the Street returns with the Jonas Brothers running around with Billy Eichner this time.

First up, this edition of Marvel’s Seminal Moments looks back at the history of X-Men with a special focus on the milestone issue that was Giant-Size X-Men #1. Various Marvel Comics writers and artists talk about the reputation of X-Men early in its publication run and what it took for the series to turn the corner and become the hit title we know today.

Next, Seth Rogen takes a look back at some of his most popular characters from film and television for GQ. Watch as he amusingly remembers working on Freaks and Geeks, The 40-Year Old Virgin, Pineapple Express, Observe and Report, Superbad, This is The End, Steve Jobs and more.

Finally, Billy on the Street is back, and this time Billy Eichner is joined by The Jonas Brothers, who are back just like measles. Billy wants to let New York know that they’re back, and he even has a whole new animated opening sequence thanks to Lyft. Who needs TV when you have sponsors on the internet?