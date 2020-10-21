The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what horrors are lurking in the home of The Dark Knight in a trailer mash-up for The Haunting of Wayne Manor. Plus, find out some of the problems with the editing in Disney’s remake of Mulan, and see what therapists think of the relationship between a human and artificial intelligence in Spike Jonze‘s movie Her.

First up, are you ready for a real Knightmare? Nerdist has put together another one of their excellent trailer remixes by combining footage from a variety of Batman movies with The Haunting of Bly Manor to make a batty new horror story in the massive mansion of Bruce Wayne. Why haven’t we gotten a horror approach to Batman yet?

Next, a video essay from Thomas Flight takes a closer look at the editing of Disney’s remake of Mulan. Though the title of the video is a little more abrasive than it needs to be, the video effectively explores some of the scenes with some questionable editing and some of the reasons that poorly edited scenes end up in the final cut of a movie.

Finally, Vanity Fair brought in relationship therapists Laura Heck and Zach Brittle to break down Theo and Samantha’s artificially intelligent relationship in Spike Jonze’s complicated romance Her. Listen as they analyze their digital intimacy, means of communicating, and their journey to building trust. Will it make you feel more comfortable whenever the time comes for you to engage in a relationship with artificial intelligence in the future?

