The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, checkout some hilarious bloopers from the second season of The Good Place on NBC. Plus, find out just how much work Tom Cruise had to put in to pull of a helicopter stunt in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and watch a fanmade trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters cut in the style of a classic Godzilla movie from 1964.

Check out The Good Place season 2 bloopers to see how the cast flubs their lines and make each other laugh for even more entertainment. It’s clear this cast has a good time with each other, but don’t forget that this is just a few minutes of the hard work that goes into making this show one of the best comedies on TV right now.

We’ve already seen how dedicated Tom Cruise was to pulling off a huge helicopter stunt himself in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but now Wired goes through exactly what training would have been required to pull it off at the Airbus base in Texas. You’ll soon see that what Tom Cruise is able to do on his own is nothing short of a miracle.

Finally, one YouTube user decided to give the first trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters a classic movie makeover by making it look like one of the old school Godzilla movies from the 1960s. They add, film grain, Japanese voiceover and more to give us the perfect vintage kaiju movie with modern visual effects.