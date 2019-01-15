The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, take a look behind the scenes of the Golden Globe nominated and likely soon-to-be Oscar-nominated film The Favourite. A batch of featurettes take a closer look at the film’s intricate and elegant production design, another shows off the incredible costume design bringing 18th century fashion to life, and the final shines a light on the award-worthy cast.

First up, director Yorgos Lanthimos and production designer Fiona Crombie discuss the production design of The Favourite, which included shooting on-location at the massive Hatfield House in Hertfordshire, England. The actual house is even older than the period in which the film is set. It does raise the question as to how much credit should be given to the production designer when this set is already created for them, but as you’ll see, the job entails so much more.

Next up, costume designer Sandy Powell talked about created the wardrobe for The Favourite, which meant being accurate as far as the silhouette of fashion was concerned, but playing with the textures and colors in a different way than the period would have allowed. But that doesn’t mean every scene had as much freedom. Watch the video to find out why.

Finally, here the cast of Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone talk about working with each other on such a delightfully twisted comedy, each having plenty of praise for how the other brings their performance to life.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Favourite, playing in theaters now: