The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see a low budget version of The Fast and the Furious created by two dudes with a budget under $100. Plus, watch the cast of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD get together for one final table read for the series finale, and see what a marine biologist thinks of even more shark attack scenes from movies like The Meg, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, and more.

You’ve seen plenty of sweded movies inspired by Be Kind Rewind, but the YouTube Channel Budget Boyz (Kent Yoshimura and Kevin Fairy) take it to another level by playing all of the parts in The Fast and the Furious (On a Budget). With wigs, bald caps, and some clever uses of big screens and small cars, they try to bring the high speed blockbuster to life with very little money.

Next up, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD came to an end last week, and in honor of the show’s finale, the final table read with the cast and producers has been made available online by Marvel. But it’s not the complete table read, but just 12 minutes of highlights and side-by-side comparisons with the final scenes from the episode. Farewell, Agents of SHIELD.

Finally, Shark Week may be over, but GQ had marine biologist Melissa Cristina Márquez take a look at even more shark scenes. Yes, Jaws and Deep Blue Sea are included, but so is Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life, Couples Retreat, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Shallows, and more.