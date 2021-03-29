The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, listen as Pixar’s Onward editor Catherine Apple explains the process of editing an animated film and how the fantasy movie’s climactic battle came together. Plus, get behind the wheel on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road with director George Miller and the ensemble cast. And finally, listen as actor and filmmaker Seth Rogen answers a slew of questions about pot, pottery, beards, the internet, and more.

First up, a new edition of Pixar Scenes Explained takes a dive into the 2020 fantasy adventure Onward starring Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Listen as editor Catherine Apple talks about the unique process of editing an animated film before she dives into the making of the film’s climax with a dragon made up of the debris of a crumble high school.

Next up, Warner Bros. Pictures has released an extended featurette that goes behind the scenes of Mad Max: Fury Road. See footage from the set of the epic chase across the post-apocalyptic desert, and listen as cast members Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron talk about working with director George Miller on the action-packed flick.

Finally, British GQ brought in The Boys executive producer, Superbad writer, and Long Shot star Seth Rogen to answer a bunch of fan questions about his life and career. Find out who Seth Rogen’s beard idols are, hear his thoughts on reincarnation, learn where he’s the happiest, and, of course, get the lowdown on what it takes to be an expert weed smoker. It’s not a easy as you think.