The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out why Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo got fired from The Crown. Plus, see how Saturday Night Live‘s most seasoned cast member Kenan Thompson handles the wings of death on Hot Ones. And finally, check out some of the royal props from Disney’s coming-of-age teen comedy The Princess Diaries.

First up, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is making waves on VOD right now. But did you know that co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo were previously slated to star in hit shows like The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit, and The Undoing? Unfortunately, they got fired from all those shows, as you can see in this sketch from The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Next, on the latest episode of Hot Ones, longtime Saturday Night Live cast member and former Nickelodeon star Kenan Thompsons sits down to try his hand at the wings of death. As he makes his way through some spicy wings, find out about his new NBC series, hear a story about cooking Gordon Ramsay’s eggs, and see him break into his famous Steve Harvey impression.

Finally, courtesy of D23, Rick Lorentz of the Walt Disney Archives takes you on a tour of some of the props fit for a princess. More specifically, they’re props fit for The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, the hit teen comedy franchise starring Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Hector Elizondo and more.