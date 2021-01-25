The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out what that shiny ball is that you see on the sets of blockbuster movies and how it helps visual effects artists. Plus, watch a historic tiebreaker that happened on the last episode of Jeopardy! before this past weekend. And finally, watch a throwback clip from Conan where Larry King hosted his show from the rafters of the comedian’s late night series.

First up, if you’ve ever seen a featurette that takes you behind the scenes of blockbuster movies, you’ve probably see shiny ball put in front of the camera on set. Just what the hell is it? Well, as Leo Bovell of Tryptyc explains for Vox, it’s a tool that allows visual effects artists to effectively make digital objects have the same kind of lighting found on the actual set. For more, watch the full video above and learn how it was used on the set of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Next, in case you didn’t hear, the last episode of Jeopardy! before the weekend had quite a wild ending. There was a tie after Final Jeopardy, which meant there was a tiebreaker category between two players. That might not seem like a huge deal, but when you consider this has only happened three times in regular gameplay across 8,250 episodes of the show, it’s something rare to behold.

Finally, in honor of the late Larry King, the team at Conan shared a fond memory of the famed broadcaster when he hosted a new show from the rafters on the set of Conan O’Brien’s late night show. King has a lot of fun with this bit, and it just goes to show you what a great sense of humor he had while being one of the most respected broadcasters in the business.