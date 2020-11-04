The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch a bunch of flubs and mistakes in the The Boys season 2 blooper reel. Plus, see what a presidential historian thinks about how real life presidents have been portrayed in movies like Lincoln, Pearl Harbor, Vice, Frost/Nixon, and more. Finally, watch the late, great magician Ricky Jay use cards as weapons on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Jackie Chan is there too.

First up, there are already plenty of laughs to be had at the darkly comedic comic book adaptation The Boys. But there are even more in this round-up of bloopers from the second season of the Amazon series. It’s almost a little creepy watching Antony Starr cracking up as Homelander, who is so deliciously bad that his laughing is unsettling.

Next, Vanity Fair brought in presidential historian Jeffrey Engel to talk about how accurate the portrayals of real life presidents have been in movies. Listen as he breaks down details from films such as Lincoln, Pearl Harbor, Vice, Frost/Nixon, Thirteen Days, W., as well as TV shows like John Adams, and TV movies like The Special Relationship, The Comey Rule, and more.

Finally, in a flashback clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien, the late, great magician Ricky Jay shows the comedian and action star Jackie Chan how to use a deck of cards as a weapon. Chan blocks some of them, but a watermelon isn’t so lucky. Plus, Ricky Jay shows off some other fun card tricks for your enjoyment and Conan‘s bewilderment.