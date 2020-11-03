The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, watch the teaser trailer for Matt Reeves‘ upcoming The Batman recreated entirely in LEGO. Plus, learn how to craft a good jump scare in the horror genre, and what makes a bad jump scare. And finally, find out everything you need to know about the Tremors timeline, which now spans seven movies and a TV series, if you can believe it.

First up, it’s been a couple months since the teaser trailer for The Batman debuted during DC FanDome, and during that time, YouTuber Joebor1777 put together this LEGO recreation of the entire trailer. He started working on this the day after the trailer was released, and when you see the quality of this thing, right down to the lighting, you’ll understand why it took so long.

Next, even though Halloween is over, it’s never a bad time to take a closer look at the horror genre. In this case, we have Insider taking a look at the art of creative an effective jump scare with the help of Rebekah McKendry. a film professor at the University of Southern California. See how jump scares in The Conjuring and Insidious work so well, and find out why others don’t.

Finally, in case you didn’t know, Tremors is a full fledged franchise with seven movies and a TV series. That means there’s a 30-year history to catch up on, and Netflix Film Club breaks it all down to catch audiences up if they want to watch the latest installment, Tremors: Shrieker Island, available now on Netflix.